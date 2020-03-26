northern powerhouse
Question mark over HS2 as government launches 'independent and rigorous' review into scheme
Move calls into question whether the controversial £50bn infrastructure project will go ahead
Report: North of England poised for green jobs boom
Think-tank IPPR suggests workers in the North could benefit from 46,000 new green jobs by 2030
'Northern Smart Powerhouse': Could an £83m project put the region at the 'forefront of low carbon revolution'?
Northern Powergrid has unveiled wide-ranging plans to deliver a smarter and cleaner grid across the north of England