Nordea AM

Investors overseeing £1.8tr in assets call for AGM votes on climate transition plans

Investment

Investors overseeing £1.8tr in assets call for AGM votes on climate transition plans

Major investors urge 35 chairs of FTSE 350 companies to hold votes on their climate transition plans

clock 03 October 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read