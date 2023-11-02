Nippon Steel Corp

CDP: $33bn-worth of investors and corporates join push for high-emitting firms to set science based targets

Carbon Accounting

Around 2,100 high-emitting companies, including FedEX, Eskom, Nippon Steel Corp, Rio Tinto, and JD.com are being targeted by CDP's campaign to set science-aligned climate goals

clock 02 November 2023 • 3 min read
