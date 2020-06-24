Nick Hurd
Claire Perry appointed as new BEIS Minister
Perry appointment welcomed by green commentators, as Michael Gove says US government was "wrong" to oppose Paris Agreement
Energy, climate, and Brexit - Five things we learned from BEIS committee hearing
Greg Clark, Nick Hurd, and Jesse Norman today offered some fresh insight into the government's thinking on Brexit, the snap election, and energy market reforms
G7: Climate statement stalled, but US backs fossil fuel subsidy phase out
European ministers welcome 'common ground' with US counterparts on clean energy, innovation, and the phasing out of fossil fuel subsidies
Government awards £24m to fire up district heating market
Local authorities across England to share funding for new wave of district heating projects
Government announces £28m low carbon energy funding boost
Extra cash announced for R&D into offshore wind, storage, demand response, and industrial energy efficiency
Green Investment Bank sale: It's time for Plan B (or Plan C)
The context that originally shaped the Green Investment Bank privatisation plan has changed; it is time the government's approach changed too
Emissions reduction plan poised to set out new CCS, heat, and transport strategies
Climate Change Minister Nick Hurd tells MPs offers clearest insight yet into content of upcoming emissions plan, but refuses to be drawn on GIB sale criticism
Scottish Ministers join chorus of concern over Green Investment Bank sale
Leaked letter to climate change minister Nick Hurd describes predictions bank could be broken up as "deeply troubling"
COP22: Marrakesh Proclamation should send 'clear signal' of unity on climate change, says Hurd
UK Climate Change and Industry Minister says he hopes UN declaration will underline ongoing global commitment to meeting Paris goals
Nick Hurd: UK may delay new carbon budget plan to 2017
Government must take the time needed to release a plan that meets the UK's demanding emissions goals, says climate minister
Can Nick Hurd deliver where others have failed and marry climate and industrial policy?
The new BEIS team has the experience and expertise to deliver a revitalised climate strategy, but do they have the authority and the political nerve that is required?
Nick Hurd confirmed as Climate Change and Industry Minister
Ministerial briefs announced at the new Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy