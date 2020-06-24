New York Climate Summit
Green action to the fore as UN agrees post-2015 Sustainable Development Goals
International body agrees new goals to replace Millennium Development Goals at September's New York summit, including new environmental commitments
2014 was the year that ...
Joel Makower takes a look back on a year of green business news
2014, the year... big business embraced climate action
Progressive businesses step up their calls for ambitious climate policies, promising to end deforestation and calling for a price on carbon
Can we rely on voluntary industry action to drive deforestation out of supply chains?
Greenpeace's Andy Tait says companies should commit to traceable supply chains, but remember it is just a means to an end
Ericsson chief exec touts role of business in climate fight
Hans Vestberg says broadband networks can help reduce 20 per cent of worldwide CO2 emissions and nourish sustainable development
The true value of Climate Week
Sandrine Dixson-Declève reflects on what the United Nation's climate summit means for green businesses
Mars chews over sustainable palm oil sourcing performance
Confectionary giant now traces 57 per cent of palm oil back to mills
Investors asked to reveal climate risk strategies
In the wake of a series of divestment pledges last week, Asset Owners Disclosure Project urges investors to start reporting on climate risks
Climate march: Ethos, pathos, and a new impetus for change
Friends of the Earth's Craig Bennett reflects on the implications of last week's inspiring marches
UN climate chief: New York Summit is 'clearly not enough'
Christiana Figueres backs scathing critique by Graça Machel who accused world leaders of failing to grasp the full challenge of climate change
Tim Cook: Transparency is key to Apple's climate change strategy
Apple chief executive underlines the company's commitment to reducing carbon emissions
Barack Obama: No nation is immune to the risks of climate change
The US Presidents speech in full from the United Nations Climate Summit in New York
New York Climate Summit - what was announced?
From city mayors to Rockefellers - BusinessGreen runs down the key green commitments from this week's conference
Finnair flies in to New York on recycled cooking oil
Carrier completes first transatlantic flight on biofuel blend and eyes fuel hub in Helsinki
China targets emissions peak 'as soon as possible'
Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli also commits $6m to advance South-South cooperation on climate change
New York Declaration on Forests - in full
150 world leaders and businesses have pledged to end deforestation by 2030. Read the promise here
World pledges to end deforestation by 2030
New York Declaration delivers a series of major new commitments from governments and corporates
Cameron and Obama at the UN Climate Change Summit - Live blog
As 125 world leaders descend on the United Nations headquarters in New York, BusinessGreen keeps you up to date with the key events
Reports: David Cameron to tout fracking role in tackling climate change
UK Prime Minister set to tell New York Climate Summit shale gas can cut emissions by replacing coal and should be free from "green tape"
Governments and corporates back call to put a price on carbon emissions
China, UK and Germany sign World Bank declaration calling for polluters to pay for costs of climate change
IKEA to sell solar panels in eight more European countries
Swedish retail giant set to extend offer already available in UK to Netherlands and Switzerland by the end of the year
Christiana Figueres: 'We must, we will, and we can address climate change'
The head of the United Nations climate change secretariat outlines her expectations for the New York Climate Summit this week
US will not commit to climate change aid for poor nations at UN summit
Rich countries pledged to find $100bn a year by 2020, but so far only Germany has made a significant contribution
