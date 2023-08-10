Net Zero Transition Plan

'Carbon Laggards': How two thirds of UK corporate emissions are still not covered by climate targets

Management

'Carbon Laggards': How two thirds of UK corporate emissions are still not covered by climate targets

Major new analysis reveals net zero transition is still being ignored by thousands of companies, while those that embrace decarbonisation are starting to realise substantial financial benefits

clock 10 August 2023 • 6 min read
'Time to turn words into deeds': Climate Action 100+ launches new phase for sustainable investor engagement

Investment

'Time to turn words into deeds': Climate Action 100+ launches new phase for sustainable investor engagement

Influential investor-backed initiative sets out fresh plan to crank up pressure on polluting corporates that fail to implement credible net zero transition plans

clock 11 June 2023 • 4 min read
Government launches call for evidence on non-financial reporting rules

Policy

Government launches call for evidence on non-financial reporting rules

Government seeks feedback on corporate reporting regime in move that will spark fears of further regulatory roll back

clock 24 May 2023 • 4 min read
Policy briefing: Are mandatory Net Zero Transition Plans finally on the way?

Policy

Policy briefing: Are mandatory Net Zero Transition Plans finally on the way?

The recent package of 'Green Day' announcements did not deliver any immediate changes to UK corporate climate reporting rules, but significant reforms could be in the pipeline - BusinessGreen Intelligence investigates

clock 13 April 2023 • 23 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read
02

Report: Upgrading global grids could cut clean energy transition costs by $3tr by 2040

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
03

'Tinkering around the edges': The green economy reacts to the Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 23 min read
04

Autumn Statement: Five key takeaways for green businesses

22 November 2023 • 16 min read
05

'Zero-capital': Centrica and Smart Architectural Aluminium ink solar rooftop lease deal

23 November 2023 • 2 min read