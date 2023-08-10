Major new analysis reveals net zero transition is still being ignored by thousands of companies, while those that embrace decarbonisation are starting to realise substantial financial benefits
Influential investor-backed initiative sets out fresh plan to crank up pressure on polluting corporates that fail to implement credible net zero transition plans
Government seeks feedback on corporate reporting regime in move that will spark fears of further regulatory roll back
The recent package of 'Green Day' announcements did not deliver any immediate changes to UK corporate climate reporting rules, but significant reforms could be in the pipeline - BusinessGreen Intelligence investigates