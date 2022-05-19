Net Zero Skills Charter

Net Zero Skills Charter: North West outlines plan for 660,000-strong low carbon workforce

Net Zero Now

Net Zero Skills Charter: North West outlines plan for 660,000-strong low carbon workforce

Businesses, universities, and policymakers unite to help prepare workforce and young people for jobs of tomorrow

clock 19 May 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

'Climate security is energy security': Alok Sharma urges world to 'break dependency on fossil fuels'

16 May 2022 • 8 min read
02

'A new future for Saltend': Can hydrogen and carbon capture create a 'green' chemicals hub on the Humber?

16 May 2022 • 8 min read
03

Moving Mountains: Drax moves forward with plans to create giant Scottish hydropower station

17 May 2022 • 5 min read
04

Government accused of seeking 'US-style' system of environmental regulation

13 May 2022 • 5 min read
05

Tech Nation and PwC launch Net Zero X programme

16 May 2022 • 2 min read