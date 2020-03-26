Net zero law
Your guide to Europe's plan for hitting net zero
Not got time to read every line of the European Green Deal? BusinessGreen has you covered
New Zealand passes 2050 net zero target into law
Landmark climate change legislation was passed almost unanimously by New Zealand parliament
Switzerland targets net zero emissions by 2050
Swiss government says net zero goal will put country in line with the most ambitious national targets under the Paris Agreement
Fiji takes swipe at 'selfish' nations as it unveils 2050 net zero climate law
Pacific island nation aims to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, tax plastics, and draw up plans to relocate citizens affected by climate change
'Action across all areas': Government releases flurry of new plans for nuclear, smart grids, and CCS
With the imminent Energy White Paper apparently on hold for the new Prime Minister, the government has instead released a wave of clean energy policy consultations
European Commission: Climate promises help clinch victory for Ursula von der Leyen
Former German Defence Minister becomes first female European Commission President. securing narrow parliamentary approval after promising increased climate action
Net zero law passes Commons without any objections
MPs approve amendment to Climate Change Act with unanimous cheer of 'aye'
MPs set to vote on Net Zero law
Motion to approve 2050 net zero target scheduled for Commons vote this afternoon, as campaigners call for government to match VAT policies with climate ambitions
'The Climate Conversation': Can new Citizens' Assemblies plans drive the net zero transition?
Six House of Commons select committees announce plans for climate-focused Citizens Assembly, as Nicola Sturgeon reveals Scotland will host a 'Big Climate Conversation'
Government warned net zero will be impossible without more support for local planners
Government must give local planning authorities more power and money to enable carbon neutral buildings and infrastructure systems if UK is to meet net zero target, industry group warns
Survey: 70 per cent of UK public want urgent climate action
As candidates to become Prime Minister reassert support for net zero goal, major survey reveals climate change has become a 'mainstream issue' for the British public
A strong carbon price to help the UK get to net-zero
Carbon pricing could form the policy bedrock for a net zero target, argues Josh Burke
Net Zero Next: What happens now the UK has pledged to go net zero?
From re-writing carbon budgets to Treasury reviews into decarbonisation costs, BusinessGreen walks you through the next steps for the UK's historic net zero strategy
Net Zero Taskforce to drive private sector pursuit of 2050 goal
Business in the Community announces new task force featuring top executives from Drax Group, Sky, Aston Martin, EDF Energy, the Environment Agency, and others
'The right economic choice': Government to deliver net zero emissions law
BREAKING: Days before leaving office, Theresa May moves to secure climate legacy by amending legislation to deliver historic and world-leading net zero emissions target
Net Zero Target: The Green Economy reacts
'UK business stands squarely behind the government's commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050'
Welsh Government backs 2050 net zero goal
Committee on Climate Change said Wales should target 95 per cent cut in emissions by 2050 - but Welsh government says it would rather go net zero
Tory leadership candidates back UK net zero target
As speculation continues over whether Theresa May will deliver a new net zero goal for the UK economy, all the candidates to replace her - bar one - publicly back new 2050 target
Finland to be carbon neutral by 2035 - One of the fastest targets ever set
Incoming prime minister Antti Rinne presented the climate goal as part of a package with increased welfare spending on Monday
Net Zero: Whether it is negative emissions technologies or natural solutions, incentives are needed
Two reports new argue policy measures are needed to establish a market for greenhouse gas removals and drive rewilding across the UK
'Net zero must mean zero': What can we expect from the CCC's pivotal 1.5C advice?
As the Committee on Climate Change gears up to provide its hotly-anticipated net zero advice to the government, green economy experts explain what to expect
'Embrace low carbon transition', CCC chief advises business
Chief executive of Climate Change Committee Chris Stark tells business leaders to 'take the leap' on decarbonisation ahead of net zero report publication
Hawaii signs law to become carbon neutral by 2045
Pacific islands note threat of sea level rise while setting toughest climate target of any US state