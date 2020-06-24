NDCs
Developing countries lead charge to step up climate action
UN data reveals more than 100 countries plan to submit new climate action plans in 2020
'We have to move faster': Chile to present climate law targeting net zero by 2050
COP25 host unveils plans to table climate change law next week that would put country on path to carbon neutrality by 2050
Green groups accuse world leaders of 'failing to deliver' at UN Climate Action Summit
Despite some 'bright spots' and encouraging progress from business groups, leaders at yesterday's summit 'did not deliver' on expectations, say campaigners
'Ambitious and credible': UN Secretary General demands tougher 2050 climate plans for September summit
Antonio Guterres issues memo calling for countries to deliver 'concrete, realistic plans, compatible with the latest Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5C'
Paris Agreement: National carbon targets failing to match international pledges
New study confirms only a handful of countries have enshrined Paris Agreement pledges in national legislation