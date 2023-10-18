National Infrastructure Commission of Wales

Community group secures £5m to build subsidy-free wind farm in North Ayrshire

Energy

Community group secures £5m to build subsidy-free wind farm in North Ayrshire

2.5MW wind farm expected to be Scotland's first large-scale, subsidy-free, community-owned wind farm

clock 18 October 2023 • 4 min read
