We're marching into a smart meter mess
There's little chance the government will meet its 2020 smart meter deadline, but less still it will publicly admit defeat, says Labour's Alan Whitehead
Funding plans threaten independence of post-Brexit green watchdog, National Audit Office warns
Watchdog raises concerns over government plans to fund proposed Office for Environmental Protection through Defra
Give up on the 2020 target for smart meters, NAO tells government
Damning report suggests government's flagship smart energy programme will run over time and over budget
'An historic moment': Agriculture Bill promises to reward farmers who protect environment
Michael Gove declares new legislation underscores opportunity to deliver a "Green Brexit"
'Not sufficiently robust': Public spending watchdog warns of packaging recycling fraud risk
National Audit Office warns potential fraud and errors could be undermining the UK's packing recycling figures
National Audit Office: 'Novel' RHI scheme has not delivered value for money
Government does not have reliable estimate of overpayments to RHI participants, warns watchdog