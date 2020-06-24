music
Massive Attack and Tyndall Centre to explore music industry climate impact
Data from forthcoming tour will be used by scientists to identify opportunities to reduce carbon footprint.
Coldplay to pause touring until concerts have positive climate impact
Band listens to The Scientist as frontman Chris Martin claims he 'would be disappointed' if next tour is not carbon neutral
Music Declares Emergency: Artists and executives demand drastic climate action
High profile artists such as Radiohead, Tom Odell, Chrissie Hynde, and Suede have banded together with industry executives to declare a 'climate emergency'