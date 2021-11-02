Muhammadu Buhari

COP26: Nigeria and South Africa beef up decarbonisation plans

Climate change

COP26: Nigeria and South Africa beef up decarbonisation plans

Nigeria becomes latest major emerging economy to set net zero goal, as South Africa teams up with industrialised nations for multi-billion dollar green investment push

clock 02 November 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Timberland Investment Group plots $1bn reforestation investment in Latin America

27 October 2021 • 2 min read
02

Europe needs to get tough and switch to LED to meet its emission reduction targets

27 October 2021 • 4 min read
03

Budget 2021: Sunak backs skills and innovation in speech light on fresh net zero pledges

27 October 2021 • 7 min read
04

Food brand Knorr to launch 50 regenerative farming projects by 2026

28 October 2021 • 2 min read
05

Michael Bloomberg fires up expanded campaign to close a quarter of the world's coal plants by 2025

01 November 2021 • 5 min read