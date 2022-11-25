Moove

Get Mooving: New partnership aims to boost access to London's EV charging network

Transport

EV fleet provider Moove has teamed up with tech firm Paua to build a new app to help facilitate charging across the capital

clock 25 November 2022 • 3 min read
