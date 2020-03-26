Moodys
S&P Global swoops for RobecoSAM's ESG ratings business
Acquisition is latest move from credit ratings giant as it seeks to accelerate and scale up its environmental social governance expertise
Moody's: Green bonds exceeding expectations
Ratings agency predicts green bond market to outperform its expectations of $200bn issuances in 2019
Moody's: Carbon transition threatening half of car manufacturers
A gap is widening in automakers' ability to deal with the low carbon transition, warns ratings agency.
Moody's: Green bond issuance to surge past $200bn in 2019
Global green bonds hit a new all-time quarterly high during the second quarter of this year, with $66.6bn brought to the market
Shell's low carbon efforts could deliver long-term credit rating boost, says Moody's
Increasing investments in EVs, renewables, biofuels and clean tech make Shell a safer long term bet for investors compared to some its oil industry peers, says ratings agency
'This is a big deal': Moody's snaps up share in climate risk data firm Four Twenty Seven
Credit ratings giant said it wants to 'advance global standards for assessing environmental and climate risk factors'
Carmakers on course for $2-12bn fines for missing EU CO2 targets, warns Moody's
Ratings agency warns of possible credit downgrades, while the UK's auto lobby says 'anti-diesel' agenda has made targets harder to reach
Moody's: Loans for green projects enjoy lower default rates
New study confirms that across a range of industries recovery rates are higher for business loans where the proceeds are used for green projects