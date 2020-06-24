Montreal Protocol
Nations move to crack down on illicit CFC use
Governments promise to join forces to stamp out use of banned pollutant following discovery of underground use in China
Montreal Protocol: UN confirms ozone layer is healing
Latest assessment of the state of the ozone layer suggests it is on track to be fully repaired by the 2060s
Mysterious emissions of banned greenhouse gas traced to Chinese factories
Illegal production of CFC-11 in China has a climate impact equivalent to 16-20 coal power plants, the Environmental Investigation Agency estimates
Kigali Amendment: UK promises to lead global HFC crackdown
UK becomes one of the first countries in the world to fully ratify amendment to Montreal Protocol extending crackdown on HFCs to cooling technologies
European retailers lagging behind on HFC phase-out, report warns
In drive to rid fridges and other products of harmful greenhouse gases, retailers must not lose focus on delivering energy efficiency, engineering firm Emerson advises
Ozone hole recovery threatened by rise of paint stripper chemical
The restoration of the ozone hole, which blocks harmful radiation, will be delayed by decades if fast-rising emissions of dichloromethane are not curbed