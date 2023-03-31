Monitoring, reporting and verification

The key to scaling greenhouse gas removals? Robust monitoring, reporting, and verification

Policy

The key to scaling greenhouse gas removals? Robust monitoring, reporting, and verification

As reports of low-quality carbon credits abound, MRV frameworks must be carefully developed and judiciously implemented, writes the Grantham Research Institute's Leo Mercer

clock 31 March 2023 • 5 min read
Most read
01

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
02

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
03

'A List' cities: CDP ranks cities for transparency and climate performance

14 November 2023 • 3 min read
04

Unilever launches 'world-first' laundry powder pilot using near-zero emissions ingredient

15 November 2023 • 3 min read
05

Has the fossil fuel industry 'captured' the UK's CCS programme?

16 November 2023 • 7 min read