Global Briefing: Eden Project heads Down Under
Coal India report finds renewables will 'substantially decrease' coal demand
The falling cost of solar power and batteries is having a "significant impact" on the coal sector, says national mining company in Coal Vision 2030 consultation
Davos 2018: Modi takes aim at 'greed-based consumption'
Indian Prime Minister criticises 'selfishness' in global consumption patterns, as he calls on rich nations to do more to help developing countries tackle climate threat