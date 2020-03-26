Mobility services
Kia launches $25bn strategy to spearhead shift to EVs
Kia Motors is aiming for a quarter of its sales to come from eco-friendly vehicles by the end of 2025
'Individual mobility without emissions': Mercedes-Benz unveils Ambition2039 and sets sights on carbon neutral fleet
Lord, won't you buy me a zero emission Mercedes-Benz
Volvo's radical attempt to redefine car ownership is surprising popular
Mobility services are all the rage, as Volvo's recent appearance at the LA Auto Show proved