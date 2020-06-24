MIT
Is this the end of electric vehicle range anxiety?
Nearly 90 per cent of daily car journeys could be completed by electric vehicles on a single charge, new study finds
Study reveals gap between sustainability leaders and laggers
Major new report reveals early adopters of sustainability strategies now enjoy significant commercial gains
MIT boffins unveil self-healing solar cell
Technology modeled on plant's self-repairing capability promises to extend the life of solar panels
MIT boffins debut fuel-saving "double bubble" aircraft design
Researchers claim space-age design could cut aviation industry fuel use by up to 70 per cent
US government throws $106m at disruptive clean tech
Vice President Joe Biden announces Recovery Act funding for innovative carbon capture, battery and fuel cell technologies
Economists hail EU emissions trading success
Study challenges conventional view that the ETS has failed, hailing the scheme's profound impact on the European energy sector
Total and MIT announce solar battery project
Researchers claim to be working on potential breakthrough technology that promises to boost the efficiency of energy storage devices
MITs "chameleon" tiles promise to slash building energy use
Colour changing technology could turn buildings white when it is hot, helping to reflect more of the sun's energy
MIT's trash tracker promises to expose illegal waste risks
New smart tag technology to track how urban waste is recycled and managed
MIT team touts sci-fi style "virus battery"
Is there a GM campaign against Franken-batteries in the offing?
Manufacturing study questions green credentials of solar panels
MIT research finds that many modern manufacturing techniques use more energy than traditional industries
How much carbon can we store?
MIT boffins unveil new software model that promises to accurately measure how much CO2 geological features can hold
Trees to provide free energy - no matches required
Wildfire alert network powered by PH differences between trees and ground
Are we on the brink of a hybrid price war?
Honda says next hybrid offering will be cheaper than the Prius
MIT boffins unlock secret of cheap hydrogen
Discovery hailed as major breakthrough in fight to reduce carbon emissions