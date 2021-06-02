ADVERTISEMENT

Mission Innovation 2.0

UK joins nations pledging to 'spearhead decade of innovation' in green energy

Technology

UK joins nations pledging to 'spearhead decade of innovation' in green energy

Hydrogen, power grids and zero emission shipping top of the agenda of Mission Innovation 2.0, the second phase of intergovernmental initiative first launched at COP21

clock 02 June 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Unilever teams up with plant-based protein start-up Enough to expand vegan food range

27 May 2021 • 1 min read
02

Climate change policies are no longer a 'nice to have' - They must be at the heart of business practices

27 May 2021 • 3 min read
03

'Net zero is not enough': Oil and gas climate plans continue to jeopardise planet and investors, Carbon Tracker warns

27 May 2021 • 5 min read
04

UN: $8.1tr required for nature-based climate solutions over next 30 years

27 May 2021 • 3 min read
05

Fusion electricity moves step closer to reality after promising trial results

27 May 2021 • 2 min read