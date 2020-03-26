microfibres
EU proposes ban on 90 per cent of microplastic pollutants
European Chemicals Agency draft law aims to cut 400,000 tonnes of plastic pollution
Rolling crisis: Car tyres responsible for thousands of tonnes of microplastic pollution
Study calculates up to 68,000 tonnes of microplastic pollution released by tyres each year - and much of it will end up in UK waterways and soils
Toxic textiles: Are people aware of microfibre risks?
New #whatsinmywash campaign aims to raise awareness of threat microfibres can pose to marine habitats and human health