Michael Fallon
Matt Hancock to replace Michael Fallon as Energy Minister
Business Minister steps up to take over from Fallon after his move to Defence Secretary
Tory ministers underscore commitment to green economy
Greg Barker outlines plans to build on Green Investment Bank success, as Michael Fallon stresses ongoing government support for offshore wind energy
Fallon: We believe in offshore wind
Energy Minister tells offshore wind industry conference that the government is committed to cementing the UK's position as the world's leading market
Is the government eyeing up cities as potential fracking hotbeds?
Ministers poised to unveil latest onshore oil and gas round, as Green Party campaigns against prospect of fracking in London
Where is the Tories' alternative decarbonisation strategy?
In responding to the UKIP threat by attacking wind farms, the Conservatives risk ending up with an incoherent energy strategy
EDF cuts ribbon on Teeside offshore wind farm and Nottinghamshire gas plant
Energy giant highlights major investment in new low carbon energy infrastructure
Government finds "no value for money" in keeping coal pits open
Closure of two UK Coal deep pits leaves "no long-term future for the production of coal resources in the UK", experts say
Gas sector battles coal power over carbon price floor
Independent gas generators warn mooted freezing of levy in the Budget as advocated by coal industry will lead to blackouts
Is the Energy Minister unfairly "bashing" wind farms?
New National Grid figures reveal gas industry received £19.6m to help balance out grid last month compared to £3.6m for wind
Government hails fracking report as step towards unlocking shale gas "prize"
But independent study also raises concerns over negative impacts on local communities and climate change efforts
Seatricity set to plug into Cornwall's Wave Hub
Wave power company hopes to deploy device next year, expanding to 10MW array in 2015
UK pledges £28m to nuclear research
Funding will help establish new Nuclear Fuel Centre of Excellence and work to reduce cost of decommissioning
Scotland's green energy offsets road and rail emissions
Figures show renewable energy avoided 29 million tonnes of CO2 emissions in the UK last year