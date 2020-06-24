Merkel
Is Germany's green reputation at risk? Government omits coal phase-out from climate action plan
Final draft of Climate Action Plan 2050 sets out pathway for up to 95 per cent greenhouse gas emission reduction from 1990 baseline, but green groups criticise removal of sector specific targets
Merkel raises hopes for EU carbon fix
German Chancellor calls for action to be taken in September to tackle low price of carbon
E.ON backs Germany's ambitious renewable energy plan
Energy giant's chief hails target to source 60 per cent of power from renewables by 2050 as an important step for Germany's future
UN aims to finalise Copenhagen by summer 2010
Official: "We should try to complete the job earlier than later"
US puts climate debate on hold for five weeks despite plea by Merkel
Senate delay means no bill likely before Copenhagen
Merkel to urge US to deliver bolder climate change action
As EU negotiators call on the US to end Copenhagen deadlock, German Chancellor prepares to tell Congress it must do more to tackle climate change
Crunch time for EU climate action plan
Optimism waning as Germany accused of seeking to undermine emissions trading scheme
Germany and France give green light to EU car emission rules
Despite lobbying from manufacturers, Chancellor Merkel signals support for stringent new car emission standards