Mary Portas

'Crucial and urgent': Why companies have mobilised behind the push to 'green' the Companies Act

Management

'Crucial and urgent': Why companies have mobilised behind the push to 'green' the Companies Act

More than 1,000 firms have come together today to call on government to embed environmental and social responsibility in UK company law - BusinessGreen catches up with the Better Business Act campaign on its first anniversary

clock 20 April 2022 • 7 min read
Most read
01

Aldi trials all-electric refrigerated food supply trailer powered by its own wheels

14 April 2022 • 2 min read
02

Kellogg's, Kraft-Heinz, Jaguar Land Rover and PepsiCo ink deals for blue hydrogen from HyNet cluster

14 April 2022 • 3 min read
03

IRENA: Renewables provided 80 per cent of new global power capacity in 2021

13 April 2022 • 2 min read
04

SBTi kicks off development process for new net zero finance standard

14 April 2022 • 3 min read
05

CBI: 'Double-down' on green energy investment to combat rising UK inflation

13 April 2022 • 3 min read