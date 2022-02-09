Marginal seats

Households in marginal constituencies to be hit harder by gas price crisis, report warns

Efficiency

Households in marginal constituencies to be hit harder by gas price crisis, report warns

New research reveals soaring energy bills are set to be felt acutely in places where Conservatives secured slender majorities in 2019, due to the concentration of inefficient housing stock in those areas

clock 09 February 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
03

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Coca Cola Europacific Partners reveals how it is working to 'move the needle' on supply chain sustainability

16 November 2023 • 13 min read
05

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read