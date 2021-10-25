Management consultancy

From cutting air travel to counting carbon: How Capgemini plans to achieve net zero by 2030

IT

From cutting air travel to counting carbon: How Capgemini plans to achieve net zero by 2030

BusinessGreen's sister publication Computing sits down with James Robey to discuss the consultancy giant's push towards achieving net zero across its operations, business travel, and supply chain by 2030

clock 25 October 2021 • 5 min read
Most read
01

Sustainability Disclosure Requirements: Treasury sets out new environmental reporting rules for businesses

18 October 2021 • 5 min read
02

Net Zero Strategy: Government unveils historic plan to make UK 'fighting fit' for the global green industrial revolution

19 October 2021 • 11 min read
03

The critical role of biodiversity in creating business value

20 October 2021 • 3 min read
04

The sustainability journey: What makes a successful collaboration?

19 October 2021 • 5 min read
05

What does success look like for COP26?

22 October 2021 • 8 min read