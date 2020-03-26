Mahindra
Playing it cool: Major firms sign up to The Climate Group's 'Cooling Challenge'
Indian conglomerates Mahindra & Mahindra, and Godrej Consumer, among firms promising to run cooling operations more efficiently as part of EP100
COP24: Countries signal backing for tougher targets in 2020
But as the talks edge towards their end game, thorny issues remain
Mahindra Group steps up Science-Based Targets push
Giant Indian conglomerate confirms that 11 more of its companies will work to cut greenhouse gas emissions in line with the Paris Agreement
The UK should stand firm on high standards to maximise post-Brexit global trade
Low-carbon innovation will be key to bolstering UK-India trade, argues Anirban Ghosh from the Mahindra Group
L'Oreal, Electrolux among firms to win approval for Science-Based Targets
More than 100 global firms have now set emissions targets in line with two-degree pathway