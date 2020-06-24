Macquerie Bank
Bloomberg, AXA, HSBC, Macquarie CEOs launch climate finance drive
Climate Finance Leadership Initiative will seek to raise private capital towards tackling climate change ahead of critical UN summit in September
Green Investment Bank sale: the reaction
The government has sold the GIB for £2.3bn to Australian bank Macquarie Group - here's what the green economy thinks of the deal
Green Investment Bank cleared for sale after Judge rules bid process lawful
Macquarie can proceed with GIB acquisition after Judge rejects rival bidder SDCL's judicial review application
MPs raise formal concerns over Green Investment Bank restructuring ahead of sale
Letter from Environmental Audit Committee to BEIS seeks reassurance over potential impact of restructuring on GIB's green credentials
DONG agrees sales of 50 per cent stake in Race Bank wind farm to Macquarie
573MW project off the east coast of England is expected to be fully commissioned in 2018