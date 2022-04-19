Lowercarbon Capital

Lowercarbon Capital raises $350m to scale up carbon removal industry

Offsets

Lowercarbon Capital raises $350m to scale up carbon removal industry

Plan to invest hundreds of millions in fledgeling carbon removal firms yet another sign of surging private sector interest in nascent sector

clock 19 April 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Aldi trials all-electric refrigerated food supply trailer powered by its own wheels

14 April 2022 • 2 min read
02

Plastics: Consumer goods giants agree industry principles for chemical-based recycling methods

13 April 2022 • 3 min read
03

Kellogg's, Kraft-Heinz, Jaguar Land Rover and PepsiCo ink deals for blue hydrogen from HyNet cluster

14 April 2022 • 3 min read
04

IRENA: Renewables provided 80 per cent of new global power capacity in 2021

13 April 2022 • 2 min read
05

SBTi kicks off development process for new net zero finance standard

14 April 2022 • 3 min read