Low Carbon Transition Plan
Centrica doubles down on plan to 'refocus' portfolio on cleaner technologies
CEO Ian Conn confirms he is to step down, as he hails clean energy reforms as a success and reveals plans to sell oil and gas production arm and step up EV activities
European Investment Bank plots ban on fossil fuel lending
Draft strategy suggests end to funding projects reliant on fossil fuels by 2020 in bid to place bank at the leading edge of the low-carbon transition
'Reasonable and forward-looking': Norway's $1tr fund to ditch oil and gas stocks
BREAKING: World's largest sovereign wealth fund to divest from oil and gas exploration and production companies, in monumental landmark for the shift to a greener global energy system
Meeting Paris targets would boost jobs and growth in Europe, analysis shows
EU agency points to "economic dividends" from low carbon transition across Europe
Scottish trade unions and campaign groups call for 'Just Transition' to low carbon economy
Joint statement calls for 'rebalancing' of the economy to one which provides enough good jobs while protecting the environment
Does this book hold the secret for delivering a green revolution?
Reinventing Prosperity promises to deliver a truly green economy - and fight social inequality - with 13 radical policy principles
How the Energy Transitions Commission is unpicking the global climate challenge
Tasked with accelerating the low-carbon transition, the Energy Transitions Commission is bringing together a wide mix of views, from fossil fuel giants to climate activists - but what can business learn from its inclusive approach?
Can businesses make more profit while selling less stuff?
What does the challenge of building prosperity in an age of environmental limits mean for the business community?
New research centre to investigate 'nature of prosperity' in an age of environmental limits
Centre for the Understanding of Sustainable Prosperity will look at social and economic questions of how to prosper on a finite planet
MPs warn clean energy U-turns undermine Paris commitments
Investor confidence has been dented by waves of sudden policy changes which could prove a 'false economy' as the government seeks the lowest-cost route to decarbonisation, influential committee warns
As election looms, Scottish Renewables calls for new 50 per cent renewable energy goal
Industry body says Scotland should now look beyond 2020 to set ambitious renewable heat and transport targets for 2030
Fossil fuel sector risks $2.2tr in stranded assets in a 2C world
New Carbon Tracker Initiative report highlights 'danger zone' between business as usual scenarios and 2C world
Should the Renewable Heat Incentive be re-ignited?
New Policy Connect report calls on government to extend key scheme through to 2020 and deliver a long-term strategy for decarbonising the heat sector
What do Paris climate action pledges mean for business?
From finance to energy, PwC unwraps the business implications of the recent wave of national climate pledges or INDCs
Green Skills for Green Jobs Summit
Crucial summit to explore how businesses and government can deliver a green skills boost
The Hidden Giants of Infrastructure
Green Alliance's Alastair Harper argues that when it comes to green infrastructure small can be beautiful
The best green economy speech I ever heard
James Murray recalls a memorable trip to Finland that posed the question, what does the fossil fuel industry have in common with America’s 19th century whalers
RWE and E.ON dump "uneconomic" UK nuclear plans
Government urged to abandon nuclear power in favour of renewables after Horizon joint venture shelves 6GW of new reactors
Ofgem unveils winning bidders for £64m low-carbon networks fund
Network companies to compete for share of government infrastructure upgrade cash
Climate Committee urges government to tighten carbon budgets
Committee on Climate Change will today advise coalition on how to deliver 60 per cent emission cuts by 2030
Green Party blasts government for not supporting renewables
Party's deputy leader criticises the government for allowing a wind turbine plant to close