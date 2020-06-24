Lord Bourne
Lord Bourne: Brexit will 'throw all the pieces up in the air'
EXCLUSIVE: Energy minister says leaving the EU would result in serious uncertainty for renewables and clean tech industries
Energy Bill approved after DECC wins wind farm battle
RenewableUK urges wind energy developers to put pain of Energy Bill's controversial subsidy axe behind them
Lord Bourne: Paris Agreement proves that the UK is stronger in the EU
Writing exclusively for BusinessGreen, Energy and Climate Change Minister Lord Bourne argues a UK exit from the EU would be a "serious backward step" for the climate change agenda
Lord Bourne declares clean tech innovation 'crucial' to climate change battle
Energy Minister reaffirms government commitment to supporting UK green technology sector, highlighting nuclear and offshore wind as key spending priorities
Lord Bourne: UK can lead clean energy revolution
Writing exclusively for BusinessGreen, Energy and Climate Change Minister Lord Bourne predicts that post-Paris the UK can cement its position as Europe's premier clean tech cluster
Energy suppliers to trial mobile apps in smart meter display experiment
Government gives go-ahead for suppliers to trial use of mobile apps to display smart meter information remotely as alternative to in-home display
Green building firms facing 'depressing' wait for new energy efficiency plan
Lord Bourne says full detail of new domestic energy efficiency strategy not due until 2018
Energy Minister: UK has 'moral authority' to call for global climate action
Lord Bourne insists Britain will be climate leader in 2030, falling out of top 25 emitters
Lord Bourne eyes CCS plan B
Energy Minister says he is seeking new options for carbon capture and storage after Treasury pulled the plug on £1bn competition
Lord Bourne warns of challenges for smart meter rollout
Energy minister says 'ambitious' scheme depends on successful delivery from multiple industry players
Lord Bourne: Smart meters will transform consumer's relationship with energy
Lord Bourne's Smart Energy GB speech - in full
Yorkshire waste-to-energy plant aims to create 500 jobs after securing planning green light
Construction expected to begin next year, after Lord Bourne approves plans for £300m Multifuel Energy waste power plant
Ministerial portfolios confirmed for slimmed down DECC team
Andrea Leadsom to lead on energy generation policies, as Lord Bourne is appointed to oversee efficiency and renewable heat initiatives