Lord Adonis
Reports: Greg Clark under threat in rumoured reshuffle plans
PM is reportedly considering offering job of BEIS Secretary to Boris Johnson, in an effort to give the current Foreign Secretary a beefed-up role in Brexit negotiations
Is the National Infrastructure Commission being denied a low carbon remit?
Green industry figures express misgivings as government consultation suggests low-carbon development will not be a central objective for flagship infrastructure commission
Government charges up electric car network with fresh £30m
Business and local authorities encouraged to bid for new grant money
Government panel argues for aviation emissions cap
Climate Change Committee argues that the cut in the UK's total emissions will have to be more aggressive to help aviation industry achieve its goals
Network Rail looks west for high-speed rail link
Proposed high-speed line would connect London with the Midlands, North West and Scotland by 2020
Government unveils high-speed rail plan to ground short flights
Replacing plane journeys with ultra-fast train services 'manifestly in the public interest', transport secretary says
Slow shift to renewables undermines electric rail plans
Electrifying rail network will only be green if power supply is decarbonised
Transport minister predicts end of the line for domestic flights
Lord Adonis commits to high-speed rail network capable of ending UK domestic flights
Government will fund world's largest biofuel project
Research and testing facility to be funded over next five years
Adonis hints UK is wavering on biofuel targets
Transport Minister proposes delay to controversial biofuel targets designed to make easier to ensure fuels originate from sustainable sources