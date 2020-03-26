London Mayoral Election 2016
SNP falls short of majority in Scotland as London awaits mayoral results
Party loses six seats, raising prospect of it leading a minority government or forming a coalition with the Scottish Greens
London Mayoral elections 2016: The green policy crib sheet
As London prepares to go to the polls to choose its new mayor, we round up the main candidates' green policies, from pollution proposals to energy ambitions
A 10 point plan to clean up London's air
To mark the publication of it's latest report, Up in the Air: Part 2, Policy Exchange's Richard Howard sets out a 10 point plan to solve London's air pollution crisis
Is West London about to become a global clean tech hub?
London Sustainable Development Commission argues West London site is ideal location for a pioneering new clean tech cluster
Green Party sets out stringent air pollution plan for London
Plan would see most polluting vehicles banned from Central London and 'bad air days' warnings given to Londoners
10 green business ideas for London's next mayor
The next London mayor will have the power to put rocket boosters under the entire UK's green economy - here are 10 proposals that could turn the capital into a low carbon powerhouse
London candidates battle to claim crown of 'greenest Mayor'
Greener London hustings saw a broad consensus on many environmental issues, though some differences still emerged
Tackling dirty air is top green priority for Londoners
New poll shows cleaning up capital's air is most important sustainability priority for residents, followed by improving public transport systems
London declared worst city in England for exploiting renewable potential
League table comparing renewable energy performance of London boroughs crowns Lewisham the best of a bad bunch
Environment groups throw down the green gauntlet to London mayoral candidates
At the start of Greener London Week, the UK's leading environmental groups call for the next London mayor to deliver a more sustainable capital city
Landmark report estimates air pollution linked to 40,000 deaths a year
Full scale of health impact of poor air quality laid bare by study from Royal College of Physicians and the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health
West End to welcome London's first power-generating street
Transport for London announces funding for a series of street improvement trials, including plans to harness solar and kinetic power from a West End street
Mayoral candidates urged to back 10-fold increase in London's solar capacity
Greenpeace publishes new report detailing how capital can close the gap on the rest of the country when it comes to solar power
Khan reveals plan for London clean energy push
Labour's mayoral hopeful unveils plans to create a non-profit clean energy company for London, as Jeremy Corbyn calls for councils to offer local utility services
Heathrow decision delayed until 2016
Government says further research on the environmental impact of a third runway at Heathrow is needed before a decision can be made
Mayor Boris still lagging on carbon targets, warns London Assembly
Environment committee warns the Mayor is currently on track to miss his 2025 carbon pledge
Labour-run cities pledge to source 100 per cent green energy by 2050
Edinburgh, Newcastle and Leeds among more than 50 UK cities to promise to source increasing levels of green power