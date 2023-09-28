Local Planning Authorities

Government confirms short delay to Biodiversity Net Gain rules

Policy

Government confirms short delay to Biodiversity Net Gain rules

New requirements to come into force from January 2024, as government moves to put ‘nature positive’ rules on a statutory footing

clock 28 September 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
03

'A List' cities: CDP ranks cities for transparency and climate performance

14 November 2023 • 3 min read
04

Has the fossil fuel industry 'captured' the UK's CCS programme?

16 November 2023 • 7 min read
05

NatWest teams up with Airbnb to boost hosts' energy efficiency

16 November 2023 • 3 min read