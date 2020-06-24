Local Energy Market
'Milestone moment': Cornwall Local Energy Market achieves major flexibility breakthrough
Energy firm Centrica announces its platform can now host both transmission and distribution networks simultaneously
Shell invests in blockchain-based energy sharing specialist LO3
LO3 announces 'major investments' from Shell and Japanese corporation Sumitomo as it seeks to scale up its community energy networks globally
Could local energy markets provide the answer to green grid overload?
Across Cornwall, cutting edge green technologies are being installed to help manage the grid constraints caused by renewables - BusinessGreen visited the county to find out more