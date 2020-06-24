loan
Prada inks €50m deal for sustainability-linked loan in fashion industry first
Italian designer brand agrees deal with Crédit Agricole for a loan with interest rates dependent on lighting efficiency and greener materials goals
Sustainable coffee: BNP Paribas and Neumann Kaffe brew up $25m loan facility
French bank establishes revolving loan facility to help support sustainable coffee farming and tackle poverty in 10 countries
RSPB delivers solar powered nature reserves with Triodos green loan
Conservation charity strikes long-term green loan deal with Triodos Bank to fund raft of renewable energy projects across its nature reserves
Innovate UK launches first ever loan fund
UK's innovation agency branches out from grant funding with £10m loan scheme for R&D infrastructure projects