Legal sector

'Milestone': Business partners share climate clause that could help firms access cheaper green loans

Management

'Milestone': Business partners share climate clause that could help firms access cheaper green loans

Decision to make mechanism in funding agreement designed to incentivise emission reduction open access applauded as landmark moment for legal sector collaboration on climate action

clock 19 October 2022 • 3 min read
