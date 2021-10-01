Lancaster Environment Centre

Public engagement: The missing link to a net zero world?

Policy

Public engagement: The missing link to a net zero world?

Net Zero Festival: Author Kim Stanley Robinson and experts from BritainThinks, Hubbub and Lancaster University debate the challenge and opportunity of securing public support for climate action

clock • 5 min read
Most read
01

'Renewable energy that acts like baseload power': Plans unveiled for major Morocco-UK clean power link

• 2 min read
02

Greencoat snaps up 36MW Andershaw wind farm from Statkraft for £120m

• 4 min read
03

Investors holding $29tr in assets demand 1,600 firms set science-based climate goals

• 4 min read
04

Net zero aviation fund backs wireless plane charging and hydrogen refuelling projects

• 2 min read
05

'Truly remarkable': Norway-UK subsea clean power interconnector comes online

• 3 min read