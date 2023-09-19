Knight Frank

Study: Investors snapping up inefficient office buildings to tap green retrofit potential

Buildings

Study: Investors snapping up inefficient office buildings to tap green retrofit potential

Knight Frank study finds investors increasingly seeking value from renovating poor performing commercial buildings as companies seek to maximise 'social value'

clock 19 September 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

'Heat pumps for everyone': Octopus launches 'free' heat pump package

14 September 2023 • 2 min read
02

'The strongest possible validation': Airbus and ZeroAvia ink hydrogen aviation partnership

18 September 2023 • 2 min read
03

'Milestone': Taskforce for Nature-related Financial Disclosures publishes final recommendations

18 September 2023 • 4 min read
04

'Westminster Climate Declaration': Chris Skidmore unveils principles for climate action in politics

18 September 2023 • 3 min read
05

Octopus Energy continues renewables drive with investment in one of Europe's largest wind farms

19 September 2023 • 2 min read