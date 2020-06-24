Kia
Kia and Hyundai invest £85m in UK EV start-up
The investment follows Kia's recent launch of a $25bn strategy intended to make it a leader in electric vehicle and mobility services.
Kia launches $25bn strategy to spearhead shift to EVs
Kia Motors is aiming for a quarter of its sales to come from eco-friendly vehicles by the end of 2025
Kia revs up electric vehicle push
South Korea's second largest car manufacturer Kia unveils plan to accelerate its move into the fast-expanding electric vehicle market