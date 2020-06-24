Justin Trudeau
Trudeau's environmental record on the line in Canada election year
October's parliamentary elections may hinge on the recent pipeline nationalisation and the government's carbon tax plan
G7: Trump set to leave early, skipping climate session
Divide between Trump and other G7 leaders grows deeper as Trump snubs discussion on climate change
A divided continent? Trump and Trudeau on climate policy collision course
Stark difference emerging in neighbouring countries' approach to climate, as ExxonMobil CEO emerges as favourite for Secretary of State role in Trump administration