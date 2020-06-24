John McDonnell
John McDonnell reiterates promise to de-list companies not acting on climate change
Pledge first made by Labour Party in June repeated by Shadow Chancellor on the General Election campaign trail
'Simple but transformative': Think tank publishes 'roadmap' to Green New Deal
Common Wealth argues 'tinkering at the margins' of the economy will not solve the climate crisis - only wholesale re-design will deliver full decarbonisation
Radically unradical?
John McDonnell's green finance proposals are closer to mainstream thinking than many of his critics would have you think
Labour plots 'new banking ecosystem' to tackle climate emergency
Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell sets out plans to strengthen Bank of England toolkit to tackle climate risk and spur billions of green investment
John McDonnell: 'Existential threat to our planet is absolute priority of next Labour government'
Labour Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell's speech on the economy and his Party's plans to spur green investment
From Heathrow to The City, is the climate emergency response starting to take shape?
A flurry of stories this weekend suggest policymakers are starting to think about what a net zero economy will require, but are businesses ready for the controversial decisions that await?
Heathrow expansion: High Court rejects green legal challenges
Green groups had argued building third runway would be inconsistent with UK's Paris Agreement climate commitments
Chancellor to urge world leaders to put climate at forefront of economic plans
Philip Hammond Chancellor will use key World Bank and IMF meetings in US over coming days to push for climate action, Treasury signals
Spring Statement: Hammond set to step up climate action in response to School Strikes
Chancellor Philip Hammond will reportedly use his Spring Statement to unveil fresh green policy measures, as Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell promises bolder climate from Labour