The green winners and losers of the 2019 General Election
Who's in and who's out following the historic Conservative victory
Boris Johnson replaced with ice sculpture at climate leaders debate
Conservative Party leader and Brexit Party leader were only two not to attend Climate Leaders Debate last night on Channel 4, where politicians sparred over best way to hit net zero
Channel 4 confirms first ever TV election debate on climate crisis for this Thursday
Broadcaster invites Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage to join leaders from Labour, Lib Dems, Green Party and the SNP in head-to-head debate
At a glance: Liberal Democrat's plan for net zero by 2045
The Party is promising to pump 'emergency' spending into energy efficiency, renewables, electric cars and public transport to drive carbon reduction
Lib Dems pledge to revive Department of Energy and Climate Change
Party reportedly set to include plans for Whitehall reorganisation in upcoming manifesto
Building a Net Zero Britain
Lib Dem Leader Jo Swinson's speech to the BusinessGreen Leaders Summit - in full
Jo Swinson: Lib Dems propose environmental 'duty of care' for UK businesses
Jo Swinson tells delegates at the Business Green leaders' summit Party is working on proposals for new legislation requiring businesses to engage with supply chain responsibilities
BusinessGreen Leaders Summit 2019 - Live Blog
Catch up on all the latest news from BusinessGreen's summit taking place today in London
BusinessGreen Leaders Summit: Jo Swinson to set out 'climate emergency' programme
Lib Dem leader to deliver major speech on the net zero transition at October 23rd Summit
Jo Swinson promises 'Wellbeing Budget' to tackle climate emergency
New Liberal Democrat leader uses final conference address to promise 'bold' climate action and the pursuit of a 2045 net zero target
Lib Dems eye host of net zero policies to combat 'climate emergency'
Policy paper set for debate at Lib Dem conference on Monday calls for 2045 net zero goal, 2030 fossil fuel car ban, and major tree planting drive