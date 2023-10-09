Jo Bertram

Virgin Media O2 upgrades 'Recycle for Business' scheme

Technology

Virgin Media O2 upgrades 'Recycle for Business' scheme

Telecoms giant relaunches tech recycling scheme as new study finds seven-in-10 firms do not know how to properly handle electronic waste

clock 09 October 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
02

Unilever launches 'world-first' laundry powder pilot using near-zero emissions ingredient

15 November 2023 • 3 min read
03

Demystifying the role of hydrogen in delivering net zero for local authorities

15 November 2023 • 9 min read
04

COP28: Two-thirds plant-based menu promised in first for UN Climate Summit

15 November 2023 • 6 min read
05

Energy Transitions Commission: Only rapid, dramatic fossil fuel phase-down can deliver safe climate

16 November 2023 • 6 min read