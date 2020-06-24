Jeremy Corbyn
Does anyone deserve the green business vote?
The one upside to this miserable election has been the clear mandate for the net zero transition, but with all parties promising to bolder climate action who should green business types vote for?
Labour revs up plan for fully-electric bus fleet across England by 2030
Party pledges to invest £4bn in transforming all 35,000 buses operating in England to run on electricity, while expanding local bus services
'Lightning rod issue': Leaked documents reveal US refusal to discuss climate change in trade talks
Leaked documents reveal US officials would not accept references to climate change in any UK trade agreement
Channel 4 confirms first ever TV election debate on climate crisis for this Thursday
Broadcaster invites Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage to join leaders from Labour, Lib Dems, Green Party and the SNP in head-to-head debate
Your guide to the green promises in Labour's election manifesto
Labour today unveiled its most radical policy platform in decades - but can it catalyse green investors and businesses to drive the net zero transition?
Labour targets net zero energy in the 2030s in manifesto promising 'real change'
Party promises one million green jobs and a windfall tax on oil companies as part of its Green Industrial Revolution
Leaders' debate: Johnson and Corbyn warn of 'colossal', 'massive' climate issue
Environmental issues get only a fleeting mention in largely underwhelming TV debate between the two men vying to be the next Prime Minister
Scrapping of insulation scheme in 2013 has cost households £3.7bn, Labour claims
Installation of home insulation has plummeted since Warm Front Scheme was scrapped in 2013, which may have led to millions of tonnes of additional CO2 emissions
Fracking wipes out any chance of UK hitting net zero target, Labour warns
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn calls on the government to ban fracking 'once and for all'
Brexit talks collapse as Corbyn slams government's mixed messages on the environment
Series of indicative votes now expected next week, as government attempts to gauge support for key elements of Brexit deal, including environmental protections
Yanis Varoufakis urges EU politicians to sign up to Green New Deal plan
Former Greek Finance Minister hopes to convince EU leaders to back ambitious carbon reduction investment plan, as Labour puts climate action at heart of new manifesto
UK parliament becomes first in the world to pass motion declaring a 'climate emergency'
BREAKING: Labour motion passed by the Commons, but government stops short of approving formal climate emergency
Corbyn launches bid to declare a national climate emergency
Labour will attempt to force Commons vote as it is revealed that the government has failed to spend anti-pollution cash
Environmental regulations proving sticking point in cross-party Brexit talks, Labour claims
Jeremy Corbyn reportedly blames Conservative deregulatory agenda for lack of progress in cross-party Brexit talks
A climate of cynicism
It is hard not to be cynical about the recent wave of political support for climate action, but it is a sign the debate is moving forward
Greg Clark insists UK can lead world in EVs as he defends clean growth ambition
Business Secretary expresses 'frustration' at Honda's decision to close Swindon car plant, as Corbyn touts Labour plans for 'large-scale' green investment
Green Brexit: May rejects Corbyn offer, but stresses pledges on environmental protection
Prime Minister declares 'I have always been clear that Brexit should not be at the expense of workers' rights or environmental protections'
Oh, Jeremy Corbyn - Has the Labour leader just unlocked the path to a Green Brexit?
Theresa May would have to change the habit of a lifetime to break the deadlock, but the Labour leader has hinted a Green Brexit deal might just be possible
Green Brexit: Corbyn calls for 'dynamic alignment' on standards to unlock cross-party deal
Labour leader writes to Theresa May setting out terms that could see the opposition back the Prime Minister's Brexit deal
Jeremy Corbyn vows to put green jobs at heart of Labour's economic plan
'There is no bigger threat facing humanity than climate change. We must lead by example.'
Jeremy Corbyn promises Brexit deal with green protections at its heart
Labour leader makes case for close co-operation with EU post-Brexit to fight the common challenge of climate change and protect green jobs and standards
PMQs: Corbyn and May clash over post-Brexit environmental protection
Opposition leader pushes May over conflicting signals from government on post-Brexit regulation, as environmental professionals voice concerns over Withdrawal Bill
Is Jeremy Corbyn's dream of a publicly-owned energy system the way to solve the climate crisis?
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn this weekend proposed to sweep away the UK's 'centralised' energy system and replace it with a greener system shaped by public ownership - but could such a vision ever become a reality?