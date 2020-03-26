Jair Bolsonaro
Global briefing: Formula E hits the heat of Saudi Arabia
All the latest green business news from around the world this week
Amazon Fires: Why a new economic model must come from the ruins
To fight the Amazon fires we need more than water cannons and law enforcement - we need a new economic model, writes Forum for the Future's Roberta Iley
From personal insults to 'Vorsprung Durch Technik': G7 climate action intensifies as divisions deepen
The latest G7 summit promised a funding boost for global climate action, while providing evidence the coalition for tackling the climate crisis is under ever more intense pressure from the White House