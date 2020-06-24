Jaguar Land Rover
Jaguar Land Rover eyes recycled plastic process for car manufacturing
Carmaker is teaming up with chemicals specialist BASF to pilot process it hopes can in future enable use of recycled plastic in its car manufacturing
No 10 hands Jaguar Land Rover £500m loan to develop electric cars
Meeting of carmakers also told of plan for new houses to have EV charging point
'The future of mobility is electric': Jaguar Land Rover to build electric cars in UK
Castle Bromwich plant will be re-tooled to produce Jaguar XJ as carmaker claims the 'future of mobility is electric'
Dual boost for UK EV charging infrastructure
BP Chargemaster and Jaguar Land Rover each announce opening of record-breaking new charging arrays
Jaguar Land Rover recalls 44,000 UK cars over CO2 emissions
Regulators discovered 10 models were emitting more carbon dioxide than certified
European Car of the Year? World's fastest road car? Both electric
Jaguar I-Pace wins coveted title, as Pininfarina unveils EV that can do 0-60 in less than two seconds
European postal giants promise switch to EVs
Corporate demand for electric vehicles surges, as reports suggest UK ministers are mulling plans for a Tesla-style 'gigafactory'
Electric car sharing moves up a gear: Auto giants VW and PSA announce new EV services
More automakers join the EV car sharing market, as UK plug-in car sales continue to grow at the expense of further declining diesel sales
Mossy tires and designer charging ports: The green guide to the 2018 Geneva Motor Show
All the latest green auto news from one of the world's biggest car shows, underway this week in Switzerland
Jaguar Land Rover to make only electric or hybrid cars from 2020
Carmaker follows Volvo in spelling an end for petrol or diesel-only cars, despite not making any electric vehicles at present
Jaguar Land Rover teams up with Gorillaz for green car recruitment drive
New recruitment campaign aims to attract 5,000 new staff to a range of roles designed to support company's push into electric and autonomous vehicle market
Jaguar Land Rover invests $25m in ride sharing app Lyft
Deal will see Jaguar provide Lyft with fleet of its vehicles and enable firms to test and develop driverless and digitally connected vehicles
Jaguar Land Rover revs up 100 per cent renewables deal with EDF
Auto giant inks deal to source all its power from renewables through to March 2020