Jaguar teases first luxury EV range with concept car unveiling

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: Jaguar Land Rover
Image:

Credit: Jaguar Land Rover

Company confirms first production car since high profile rebrand will be an electric four-door GT that will be built in the UK

Luxury carmaker Jaguar has today unveiled a concept car design that provides a taster of how its new models will look following its relaunch as an electric-only brand in 2026. Revealed at the Miami...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Octopus Energy and Vistry ink latest 'Zero Bills' housing deal

Sustainability Disclosure Requirements naming and marketing rules come into force

Most read
01

'Big Oil must be dancing for joy': Anger builds at failure to deliver Global Plastics Treaty

02 December 2024 • 6 min read
02

Octopus Energy's Electroverse and Blink Charging join ChargeUK

02 December 2024 • 4 min read
03

Tony Blair Institute: UK must prepare for 'new nuclear age'

02 December 2024 • 6 min read
04

'Made in Britain': Invinity debuts next-generation vanadium flow battery

03 December 2024 • 2 min read
05

Study: FTSE100 supply chain emissions grew 62 million tonnes last year

02 December 2024 • 3 min read

More on Automotive

Jaguar teases first luxury EV range with concept car unveiling
Automotive

Jaguar teases first luxury EV range with concept car unveiling

Company confirms first production car since high profile rebrand will be an electric four-door GT that will be built in the UK

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 03 December 2024 • 3 min read
Octopus Energy's Electroverse and Blink Charging join ChargeUK
Automotive

Octopus Energy's Electroverse and Blink Charging join ChargeUK

Trade body expands as more charging networks join public pledge to invest over £6bn in UK charge point rollout by 2030

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 02 December 2024 • 4 min read
How the 'huge gulf in prices' between public and home charging risks stalling the EV transition
Automotive

How the 'huge gulf in prices' between public and home charging risks stalling the EV transition

Despite a drop in wholesale energy prices the cost of EV charging using public rapid and ultra-rapid chargers remains 'stubbornly high', new RAC data warns

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 29 November 2024 • 7 min read