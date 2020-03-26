Isles of Scilly
Scilly goes smart: £10.8m project powers up to boost island renewables, EVs, and batteries
Isles of Scilly to become a global test-bed for solar, batteries, smart heating, electric vehicle V2G, and grid flexibility services
